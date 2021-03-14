Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EAPH remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 157,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,431. Easton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets various topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions. Its products include Nauseasol, a motion sickness gel; Skin Renou HA, an anti-aging wrinkle cream using hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin smooth; Kenestrin Gel used for arthritis, knees, elbows, shoulders, wrist, and back pain; and Viorra, a hormone free, non-toxic, and topical gel that improves sexual functioning of women.

