Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Eaton has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

