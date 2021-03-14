Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Eaton has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
NYSE ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
