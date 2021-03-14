eBoost Market Capitalization Tops $21.75 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 212.9% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $21.75 million and $22,638.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.92 or 0.00363517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.