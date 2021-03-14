Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Short Interest Up 59.0% in February

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the February 11th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECTE remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 36,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,453. Echo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

