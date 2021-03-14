Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $571,898.61 and $318.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

EDG is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

