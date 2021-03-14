EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDPFY. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

EDPFY opened at $58.38 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

