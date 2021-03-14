Eidoo Achieves Market Cap of $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Eidoo is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

