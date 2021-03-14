electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 570,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in electroCore by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 178.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

NASDAQ ECOR remained flat at $$2.14 on Friday. 835,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,207. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

