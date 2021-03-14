Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $341.97 million and $5.52 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,845,926,321 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

