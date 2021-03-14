Electrum Dark Reaches Market Cap of $19,125.84 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $19,125.84 and $175.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 138.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00152800 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.