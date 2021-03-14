Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 651,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 404,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 218,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,740. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.