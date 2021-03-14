Elitium (EUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $200,274.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $180.27 million and approximately $200,274.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00010032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.72 or 0.00642440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

