Elrond Price Reaches $134.69 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $134.69 or 0.00224150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $103.16 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.39 or 0.02207339 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,354,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,121,792 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

