Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Up 64.6% in February

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 266,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,971.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,330. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

