Elysian 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,661.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $110,121.08 and $23,661.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.