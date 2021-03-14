Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.