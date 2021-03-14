Energi Price Tops $2.33 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $90.77 million and $3.83 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00222374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.26 or 0.02401110 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,981,395 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

