EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

