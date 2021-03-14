Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the February 11th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 131,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.