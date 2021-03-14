Enzyme Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

