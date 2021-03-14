Enzyme Price Up 2.1% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.30 or 0.00070269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $75.19 million and $1.28 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00642126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

