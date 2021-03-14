EOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00006683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and $2.47 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,838,581 coins and its circulating supply is 951,338,168 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.