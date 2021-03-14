EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $33,580.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00446021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00092812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00067492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.68 or 0.00510663 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

