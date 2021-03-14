EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,138,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 690,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

