Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

