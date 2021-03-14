Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 11th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

EQD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 39,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,186. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

