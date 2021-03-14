ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 64.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $46,299.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 74.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00638552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036053 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

