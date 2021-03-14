Ergo Market Capitalization Hits $60.39 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Ergo has a total market cap of $60.39 million and $1.11 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00003360 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,810.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.30 or 0.03106998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00363694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.69 or 0.00944134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.31 or 0.00385074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.00337584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00245817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00021798 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,351,525 coins and its circulating supply is 30,047,803 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

