Eristica (ERT) Market Capitalization Hits $285,862.48

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Eristica coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Eristica has a market capitalization of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eristica

Eristica (CRYPTO:ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official website for Eristica is eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Eristica Coin Trading

