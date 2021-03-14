ESBC (ESBC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,759.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $769,700.50 and approximately $60,759.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,636,870 coins and its circulating supply is 26,357,536 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

