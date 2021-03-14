Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 44.5% in February

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the February 11th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.41. 891,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,921. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.