Essentia (ESS) 1-Day Volume Hits $252,178.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $252,178.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034989 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

