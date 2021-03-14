Eterbase Coin Hits One Day Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00640057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

