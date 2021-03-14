Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $384,337.68 and approximately $53,978.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.31 or 0.03110902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021739 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,884,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,855,393 tokens. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

