Ethereum Classic Price Hits $13.17 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $13.17 or 0.00021929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

