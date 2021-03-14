ETHplode Achieves Market Cap of $50,910.25 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $50,910.25 and $10.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,878,588 coins and its circulating supply is 43,864,487 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

