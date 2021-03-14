Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.