Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,483 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Everbridge worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

EVBG opened at $137.36 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

