Everex Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.