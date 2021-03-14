Everipedia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.11 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Everipedia has a market cap of $144.61 million and $5.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00445298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.00512064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011653 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,568,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,048,443 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

