EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.95% of EverQuote worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 168.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,444. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

