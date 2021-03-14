EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of EVERTEC worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EVERTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.