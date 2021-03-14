Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Short Interest Update

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exactus stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Exactus has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

