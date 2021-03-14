Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invitae and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 4 3 0 2.43 Exagen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Invitae currently has a consensus target price of $45.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Exagen has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Exagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than Invitae.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invitae and Exagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $216.82 million 38.73 -$241.96 million ($2.28) -18.73 Exagen $40.39 million 6.27 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -2.37

Exagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae. Invitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -183.50% -81.19% -37.28% Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88%

Summary

Exagen beats Invitae on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products. The company also provides preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders; products for prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders; a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, a platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. Invitae Corporation has a collaboration with Gene Therapies Ltd. for the detection of lysosomal storage disorders in children; a research collaboration with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy; and a project with Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Novartis, and Genentech to develop a panel for molecular residual disease detection in patients with acute myeloid leukemia to support clinical trial testing across various drug development programs. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

