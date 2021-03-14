Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
TSE:XTC opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$449.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.72 and a 12-month high of C$11.49.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,527,635.21. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,443,807. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
