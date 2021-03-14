Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TSE:XTC opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$449.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.72 and a 12-month high of C$11.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,527,635.21. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,443,807. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XTC shares. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

