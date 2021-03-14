Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

