ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $253.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.46 million and the lowest is $251.89 million. ExlService reported sales of $245.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,930. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

