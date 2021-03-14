EXMO Coin (EXM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,737.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $74,737.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.61 or 0.00643858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034932 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

