EXMR FDN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,451.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $31,133.60 and $11,451.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00645603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

