ExNetwork Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One ExNetwork Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $305,847.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,698,384 tokens. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Token Trading

